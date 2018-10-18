RLJE Films

It’s rare that today’s movie watchers actually demand to see a movie in a movie theater rather than just wait for it to hit streaming. But that’s what’s happening with Mandy, the totally bonkers new Nicolas Cage movie in which he plays a metal battle axe-wielding widower out for vengeance against the mystical cult that killed his wife (Andrea Riseborough). And yet this news is still big: When it hits the streaming part of its life, it will live exclusively on the horror service Shudder.

Shudder — which houses a wide range of classics, cult favorites, exclusives (like Rob Zombie’s 31), and original programming — announced the news today on Twitter, and on its site itself, with the words “Coming Soon.”

Nicholas Cage stars in the break out horror sensation MANDY. Coming Soon to Shudder. #MandyMovie pic.twitter.com/D63Fh1yLkQ — Shudder (@shudder) October 17, 2018

There’s no word yet on what “soon” means, especially as Mandy not only continues to do well in limited release but has, as per the afore-linked Business Insider article, inspired fans — even those who’ve already rented or bought it on iTunes — to demand local theaters book it.