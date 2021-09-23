The algorithm isn’t always successful (Tiger King season 2, anyone?), but when it works, it really works. How else to explain Netflix making a movie about Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney as hot vampires? That’s something people might be interested in.

Night Teeth stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny, a driver who picks up two mysterious women, played by Insatiable‘s Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry, and drives them around Los Angeles for a night. Plot twist: they’re vampires. “What is wrong with you?” Benny asks his passenger. “You can’t be alive for 200 years and not go a little crazy,” she responds.

Fox and Sweeney aren’t in the trailer much, but it continues a year where they’re frequently in the headlines: Fox for her candid interviews and high-profile relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (Night Teeth owes a debt to Jennifer’s Body), and Sweeney for her performances in The White Lotus and The Voyeurs. If you haven’t seen The Voyeurs, watch it tonight. Or the next time the kids are out of the house. It’s the kind of entertainingly trashy erotic thriller they don’t make anymore, but absolutely should.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Benny’s entire world is turned upside down after picking up two mysterious girls who expose him to a secret world he never knew existed. He is suddenly hurled into their cryptic underworld on a mission to save his city from dripping in blood.

Night Teeth premieres on Netflix on October 20.