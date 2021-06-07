Steven Soderbergh is an inspiration to us all. During the pandemic, he produced the Academy Awards; released Let Them All Talk, one of the most underrated movies of 2020, and his annual watch list; and finished No Sudden Move. That’s after he made Magic Mike, retired from filmmaking, unretired, and made Logan Lucky, Unsane, and High Flying Bird. He only has a single Oscar, but it should be a lot more. If only the Academy had a category for Best Ensemble Cast, because No Sudden Move might win it.

The throwback heist movie stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox. If the movie is even half as good as the trailer, it will be one of the must-see movies of the summer.

Here’s the official plot summary:

In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18 before an HBO Max debut on July 1.