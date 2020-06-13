The musical chairs shuffling of blockbuster release dates continues! On Friday, news broke that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet — once seen as the movie that will bring the masses back to movie theaters amidst a still raging pandemic — was being bumped two weeks back, while Wonder Woman 1984 had been relocated to October. Godzilla vs. Kong was also knocked from its original November 20 date, but that slot didn’t stay open long; as per Deadline, No Time to Die has quickly claimed it, meaning it will open a bit earlier than before.

Mind you, when we say “earlier” we mean five days. The latest Bond, which in our pre-Covid before-time was once slated for release in early April, was supposed to belatedly open on Nov. 25, around Thanksgiving. Now it will…open slightly before Thanksgiving. That’s in America, by the way; in the U.K., it will arrive on Nov. 12. That makes sense; 007 is theirs, after all.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

Of course, who knows where we’ll be in November. A second wave of coronavirus infections is still expected, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said it’s “not inevitable.” (Meanwhile, there are plenty of images of newly packed late spring crowds all over the nation sprinkled over social media.) Movie theaters are still optimistically hoping to reopen, with liberal amounts of restrictions, by mid-July. Surely at some point we’ll all be able to watch Daniel Craig fight Rami Malek.

(Via Deadline)