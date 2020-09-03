No Time to Die, which was originally scheduled to come out in April, will now be released on November 20, making it a Thanksgiving movie. And for that, we’re thankful.

We’re thankful that Daniel Craig is back for one more adventure as 007. We’re thankful for Rami Malek as Safin, who producer Barbara Broccoli describes as, “He is really the super-villain. He’s the one that really gets under Bond’s skin. He’s a nasty piece of work.” We’re thankful for ridiculous set pieces, like cars being flipped in a forest and people jumping off bridges, as seen in the trailer above. We’re thankful for Lashana Lynch as the rumored next 007. We’re thankful for Ben Whishaw as Q, because it reminds us of Paddington. And we’re thankful for seeing Ana de Armas in anything.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die, which also stars Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, and Billy Magnussen, opens on November 20.