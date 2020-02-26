The first James Bond movie, 1962’s Dr. No, is 109 minutes long. No Time to Die, the new James Bond movie (which may have a Dr. No connection), reportedly clocks in at 163 minutes, or two hours and 43 minutes. That’s nearly as long as Avengers: Endgame (three hours and two minutes). Do you know what you could do in two hours and 43 minutes? Watch all of Fleabag season two, created by No Time to Die writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with time to spare. (No Time to Die? More like lots of time to die.)

It’s useless to complain about movies these days being too long (a three-hour movie can be worth the butt-numbing commitment), so instead, let’s compare the robust run time of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, to other 007 actor’s finales.

Diamonds Are Forever, Sean Connery’s sixth go as Bond, is 120 minutes, while George Lazenby’s one-and-only On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is 142 minutes. A View to Kill (Roger Moore) and Licence to Kill (Timothy Dalton) are 131 and 133 minutes, respectively, while Die Another Day, with Pierce Brosnan and the invisible car, is also 133 minutes. So, yeah, No Time to Die is easily the longest, not just among the finales, but all 25 James Bond movies, beating the previous record-holder (Spectre) by 15 minutes. Billie Eilish should’ve held that high note for five more minutes, make it an even 20.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die opens on April 10.

