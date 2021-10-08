This new James Bond movie, it turns out, all goes back to Vesper Lynd. In the middle of Bond’s idyllic vacation in the Italian countryside alongside a beautiful woman (Madeleine, played by Léa Seydoux), there comes a moment when Bond absolutely must drop everything and moon over the grave of a past conquest. For “closure” or some such. At least, I assumed she was a conquest, and why shouldn’t I? Women are so interchangeable in the Bond universe that there’s an acknowledged genre of character called “Bond Girl,” played by a new actress in every movie. He beds them and then moves on, this is canon.

Yet here he was, having a moment of solitary moroseness in front of a grave. For me this is one of the fundamental, irreconcilable contradictions of the Daniel Craig-era James Bond: that Bond can still be that old lady-shagging dog we all know and love from the 60s, with a new femme fatale girlfriend in every film, but also, somehow, a guy who can’t properly love a new girlfriend until he achieves closure by staring maudlinly at an old flame’s gravestone. Where Bond’s ladies used to have names like “Xenia Onnatop” and “Pussy Galore,” puns that probably need no explanation, his latest flame is named “Madeleine.” Considering No Time To Die is a riff on childhood memories, I’m forced to assume that the name is a reference to Proust’s madeleine, the simple cookie that spawns seven volumes of the early 20th century novelist’s heartfelt remembrances (This Summer… James Bond… In… IN SEARCH OF LOST TIME).

Of course, at the time of my No Time To Die viewing, I had only the vaguest notions of Vesper Lynd and who she was. When I looked it up later, I discovered that Vesper Lynd was Eva Green’s character, who died at the end of Casino Royale, released in 2006. Was I really expected to possess this kind of encyclopedic recall of a character I saw in a movie 15 years ago? This is mostly what the Craig-era Bond has had to offer, continuity at the expense of consistency.

Wikipedia tells us that in the novel in which Lynd first appeared, Casino Royale, from 1953, “Bond deals with his grief over [Lynd’s] death by renouncing her as a traitor and going back to work as though nothing has happened, coldly telling his superiors, ‘The job is done, and the bitch is dead.’”

Seems a bit harsh! I can understand why the modern incarnation of Bond would try to soften that kind of sentiment. Yet I sort of understand Bond’s flippancy as a character choice. Bond was a guy who traveled the world risking his life and killing people; it would make sense that he’d be able to compartmentalize attachments. For most of the Daniel Craig era, we’ve been asked to see Bond as both ruthless and sentimental, as promiscuous as ever but also moony and lovelorn like an emo teenager. Who is this guy?

Casino Royale was my favorite movie of the Daniel Craig era, probably because it was the most successful at offering a consistent answer to the basic question: who is James Bond? Our general conception of the James Bond character, broadly, is that he’s one of the last artifacts of a long-dead mod culture; a suave, sexually cool super spy perfectly suited to the days when perusing a Playboy article on the latest hi-fi systems while puffing on a pipe was considered the height of Cold War-era sophistication.

At the dawn of the Daniel Craig era, in Casino Royale, the first true post 9/11 Bond (Die Another Day came out in 2002, starring Pierce Brosnan, who’d been playing Bond since 1995), Bond was no longer a debonair fancy boy; he was brash, streety, impulsive, intense — maybe even a little psychotic. When a bartender first asks this Bond whether he’d like his vodka martini shaken or stirred, Bond responds “Do I look like I give a damn?”

It was a choice, and it worked. It was even true to the character, in a way. If “cool” in 1953 was having a signature vodka martini drink, cool in 2006 looked something like not being so damned finicky about it. Above all, there was a consistency to Bond. He was an intense guy, which seemed to fit with the idea of him being a death-defying, murderous superspy and our ideas about what that might look like. Fittingly, they’d chosen Daniel Craig to play Bond, an actor whose main quality is a kind of pugnacious intensity, the version of Bond who looks least like a fashion model, and for whom the idea of a “wry smirk” (that quintessential Bond reaction) is almost unimaginable.