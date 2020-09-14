Rami Malek’s No Time to Die antagonist Safin has been called a “supervillain,” “the one that really gets under Bond’s skin,” and “a nasty piece of work.” But we still don’t know much about the character, including whether Malek’s playing a classic James Bond villain. A new featurette centered on Safin doesn’t answer that question, but it does provide some depth to the character, along with new footage from the frequently-delayed film.

“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling,” Malek (in his first major role since winning the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody) said in the video above, “thinking of himself as being heroic… Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him.” Director Cary Joji Fukunaga added, “What he wants and what he’s willing to do makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond, but also on a global level.” Safin is a real setback for the creepy broken mask community.

Here’s more on No Time to Die:

In No Time to Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die (hopefully) opens on November 20.