Daniel Craig has played 007 in four James Bond movies to date: Casino Royale, which was good; Quantum of Solace, which was bad; Skyfall, which was good; and Spectre, which was bad. By this (totally arbitrary) trend, No Time to Die will be good.

It doesn’t hurt that Craig is joined by a talented cast, including returning favorites Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Ben “Voice of Paddington” Whishaw, alongside newcomers Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Ana de Arma (Knives Out breakout), and Oscar winner Rami Malek as “supervillain” Safin, who “really gets under Bond’s skin.” Christoph Waltz, the big bad from Spectre, is back, as well.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who replaced Danny Boyle (he left the project due to vague “creative differences”). “Over the years, you’ve seen a lot of different iterations not only of Bond, but of films that have mimicked it or copied it,” the True Detective helmer said about doing a Bond film. “So I think the exciting part actually is going to the original source, and being able to play in a sandbox.”

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die opens on April 8.