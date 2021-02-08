Every actor should get to play John Wick at some point — it’s now Bob Odenkirk’s turn. In Nobody, the Better Call Saul star plays a suburban husband and father who’s as adept at making lasagna for his loving family as he is shooting bad guys. And building nail bombs. And screaming things like “GIVE ME THE KITTY CAT BRACELET.” Also, Odenkirk’s character is named Hutch Mansell. I need to see this movie immediately.

“I get the sh*t kicked out of me in this movie,” Odenkirk told EW about Nobody. “I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he’s doing.” Once you drink your own pee in the New Mexico desert, you fear nothing. You also get hot:

WTH Bob Odenkirk is hot in his new action movie — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 7, 2021

Here’s more:

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son is disappointed in him and his wife seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from an adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody, which is directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, comes out on April 2.