North Korea Denies The Sony Pictures Hack, But Still Believes James Franco And Seth Rogen Are Terrorists

The Sony Pictures cyber attack that struck the company two weeks ago has been an ongoing source of trouble for the company, providing frightening threats and laughable PowerPoint presentations. Law enforcement is investigating the culprits behind the attacks, but one name has topped the list since the story broke last weekend: North Korea.

The country has been denouncing Sony Pictures’ film The Interview, calling it a terrorist act against their country because it depicts James Franco and Seth Rogen attempting to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They continued to denounce the movie and call it terrorism in their latest statement, but they also went ahead and cleared up those hacking rumors. From The Hollywood Reporter:

“We do not know where in America the SONY Pictures is situated and for what wrongdoings it became the target of the attack,” read the statement. “But what we clearly know is that the SONY Pictures is the very one which was going to produce a film abetting a terrorist act while hurting the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].” The statement goes on to speculate the hack might be a “righteous deed of the supporters and sympathizers” of North Korea.

The full statement can be read over here, but the whole thing sounds like political spin. The kind of spin that makes Bill O’Reilly’s panties twist up around his grape sack. It was five days ago that spokespeople for the country were telling the world to “wait and see” if they were behind the attacks. It smells fishy.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who is behind the attacks. They happened and the damage is done for Sony Pictures. Adam Sandler’s career will never look the same to anyone ever again and we don’t know who to single out.

