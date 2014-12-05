‘True Detective’ Director Cary Fukunaga Is Helming A New Version Of ‘It’

If you were a kid who grew up in the late-80s/early-90s I know for a fact you have traumatic memories of Stephen King’s It. Looking back, the TV movie wasn’t really that scary, but it was a major television event on ABC back when networks still ruled and everybody watched it, even kids that really shouldn’t have. I’m pretty sure It was solely reponsible for approximately 90% of people under 35 being afraid of clowns.
Well, brace yourself, because It is set to crawl back out of the sewers and onto movie screens in 2016. The movie is going to be helmed by True Detective director Cary Fukunaga, so expect this version to be a wee bit heavier than the fairly goofy 1990 TV movie. Oh, and apparently there’s too much clown horror in store for just one movie, so It will be split into two movies — as you may remember, the TV movie took place in the past and present day, and the new version of It will divide those two time-periods into completely separate films.
Stephen King himself is also fully on board for this new version of It according to producer Dan Lin…
“The most important thing is that Stephen King gave us his blessing. We didn’t want to make this unless he felt it was the right way to go, and when we sent him the script, the response that Cary got back was, ‘Go with God, please! This is the version the studio should make.’ So that was really gratifying.”
So yup, there you go – new It on the way. Make sure to sneak in as many kids in as you can. The next generation deserves the same experiences we got.
But will Seth Green still be involved?
OMG, that gif is nightmare fuel. I may never sleep again.
Have you ever seen the whole miniseries? It got pretty silly toward the end, but holy fucking god there is some of the most terrifying imagery I’ve ever seen in that thing.
“We all float down here..”
RIP Jonathan Brandis. Major crush on him back in the day.
It’s going to be interesting to see a split between the time periods, because the book intermixes them for every major character.
As long as they leave out the Ritual of CHUD part, I am cool with it…but they need the house on Neibolt Street parts.
& the Ironworks with the giant bird. That part scared the bejeesus out of me.
I’d also like to see The Spot being burned down, but that may be too much.
This book has the potential to be a great 10 part miniseries, if done right – much like The Stand, and the Dark Tower series (long for that last one, of course)
But they really need Tim Curry back
I hope it’s more faithful to the book, as that was what scared the hell out of me when I was 10.
I had SUPER irresponsible parents about what I read.
Most parents will generally let you read whatever you want as long as you’re actually reading.
Sure, NOW. This was the 80’s/early 90’s. It was either read, go outside, play one of my 2 Nintendo games )SMB or Duck Hunt), or watch one of 4 channels. Between soccer and peeing my pants in terror, I was getting some huggies.
I’m with you on parents letting me read ANYTHING. I had more King books than Babysitters Club. Still amazed I’m not a serial killer myself.
I also once got busted in middle school with a V.C. Andrews book & I got a stern warning from the principal.
I remember being 7 or 8 and watching IT along with the FRIDAYs, and FREDYS as a kid. Also playing NES and not being “scared” to go outside like kids are nowadays.
@MonkeyButt Ha! I got a Clive Barker taken from me in 7th grade.
@native We may have gone to school together. How many slumber parties did you have where you watched Pet Semetary?
FUUUUUCK THAAAAAT!!!
I’m not a scardy cat neither. In fact, I use “we all float down here” all the time. Particularly before suffocating my victims, dressing their lifeless bodies as clowns, and painting their faces complete with a big red foam nose.
If I ever get caught, I’m gonna plead the “I watched IT as a kid defense”.
I think Jody Arias tried that one.
I think they’ll probably still omit the teenage gangbang, but otherwise there is plenty of material left. I’d love to see Glenn Fleshler re-team with Fukunaga as Pennywise.
I was wondering if anyone was going to bring that up. I am betting they will gloss over the part where they run the train down in the sewer.
Nope nope nope nope nooooooope. I don’t need nightmares forever.
I cant wait for this. I had to forge my parents signature in middle school to check It out at the school library.
Time is a float circle … ?
I read this in the 8th grade and it scared the bejeezus out of me. Then there was the whole underage gang bang…WTF!? When the TV movie came out, it was disappointing. I would love to see a creepy, faithful adaptation.
Gangbang?
Yep.
@native: It was in there.
It 2: The Awakening. ‘This time he’s not clowning around’
I sprinted home from the bus stop for a month straight after watching this movie.
Fukunaga could be directing a “Mannequin” remake and I would pay to see it, so you can count me in.
fuckin clowns man