‘True Detective’ Director Cary Fukunaga Is Helming A New Version Of ‘It’

If you were a kid who grew up in the late-80s/early-90s I know for a fact you have traumatic memories of Stephen King’s It. Looking back, the TV movie wasn’t really that scary, but it was a major television event on ABC back when networks still ruled and everybody watched it, even kids that really shouldn’t have. I’m pretty sure It was solely reponsible for approximately 90% of people under 35 being afraid of clowns.

Well, brace yourself, because It is set to crawl back out of the sewers and onto movie screens in 2016. The movie is going to be helmed by True Detective director Cary Fukunaga, so expect this version to be a wee bit heavier than the fairly goofy 1990 TV movie. Oh, and apparently there’s too much clown horror in store for just one movie, so It will be split into two movies — as you may remember, the TV movie took place in the past and present day, and the new version of It will divide those two time-periods into completely separate films.

Stephen King himself is also fully on board for this new version of It according to producer Dan Lin…

“The most important thing is that Stephen King gave us his blessing. We didn’t want to make this unless he felt it was the right way to go, and when we sent him the script, the response that Cary got back was, ‘Go with God, please! This is the version the studio should make.’ So that was really gratifying.”

So yup, there you go – new It on the way. Make sure to sneak in as many kids in as you can. The next generation deserves the same experiences we got.

Via Vulture