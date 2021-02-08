After returning to the Unbreakable-verse with Split and Glass (and drowning Bruce Willis in a puddle in the process), M. Night Shyamalan is back to stand-alone thrillers with his new movie. Based on the French graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, Old is about a family spending its vacation on an idyllic beach. Pretty normal so far! The M. Night twist: everyone begins to age rapidly. “You were six years old this morning,” a worried mom (played by Phantom Thread standout Vicky Krieps) says about her 20-something son (Alex Wolff). Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, and Thomasin McKenzie round out the fantastic cast. Old looks pretty good, even if it’s rude to premiere a trailer for a movie with that title during a Super Bowl with Tom Brady.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Old is scheduled to be released in July. But if you need to get your Shyamalan fix before then, season two of Servant recently premiered on Apple TV+.