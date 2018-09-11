Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since the Los Angeles Times story about a cut scene from The Predator involving a registered sex offender, Olivia Munn has found herself on the front lines of the matter. That’s because the actress, who stars in writer and director Shane Black’s latest, initially brought the matter to 20th Century Fox’s attention. Throughout the film’s press junket at the Toronto International Film Festival, Munn has said that her concerns were initially ignored by the studio and that Black and her mostly male cast members were shunning her as a result. Many in The Predator cast have since issued statements in support of Munn, but the studio?

Well according to her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Ellen, Munn claims that several executives at 20th Century Fox had “chastised” her for alerting her cast members to the cut scene:

“When I did call my co-stars, I got chastised the next day by people in the studio for telling them. [They wanted to know] why am I just not keeping it quiet? ‘It’s going to be okay. It all got deleted. What’s the big deal?’ Well, it happened. When we do movies, we have this reach. It goes everywhere. There’s people all over the world that see what we deal with. That tiny drop of fame can be used to hurt an impressionable person, and that’s just not okay.”

Despite later statements that were issued by Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, and Boyd Holbrook, however, Munn noted that the entire cast had been asked for a statement by the Times and that she was the only one who provided one. “The people who collude to keep people like this in positions of power… that’s the real problem,” she said.