The premiere of writer and director Shane Black’s The Predator received an extra dose of attention just before the Toronto International Film Festival thanks to Olivia Munn, who had a scene with a registered sex offender cut from the film. The actress has been particularly outspoken about the matter, especially since it was her complaints to 20th Century Fox that initially alerted the studio to Steven Wilder Striegel’s record in the first place. Even so, Munn is now claiming that Black and The Predator‘s mostly male cast have been shunning her.

Munn and 11-year-old Jacob Tremblay were the only two cast members to appear for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, as the rest had “backed out of scheduled interviews, presumably because of the subject matter of the deleted scene.” When asked about their absence, Munn said, “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast,” while adding that “there are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it.”

In addition to the cast no-show, Munn also said that aside from seeing Black’s official apology in the press, she had not heard from the writer-director: