“If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, then how will women and men ever become equals?”

This line from the On The Basis Of Sex trailer (from Focus Features) lands against the visual backdrop of young Ruth Bader Ginsberg, played by Felicity Jones, typing away after being told that women are too emotional to be good lawyers. Ginsberg, of course, penned the 1973 American Bar Association Journal article called “The Need For The Equal Rights Amendment,” and the trailer shows her forging forward to take on a gender discrimination case as conservative forces push against her efforts — all while while sounding alarms against the erosion of the American family.

By now, decades have passed since Ginsberg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by Bill Clinton. She has continued to be a driving progressive force for women’s rights, and much anxiety recently arose with Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement, a move that leaves the abortion issue hanging in the balance. At age 85, Ginsberg’s feeling the pressure to hang onto her spot while Roe v. Wade‘s fate will undoubtedly be hashed out in upcoming cases, so the film’s arrival couldn’t be much more timely.

Way back in 2015, Natalie Portman was seemingly set to play Ginsberg, but as is often the case, the production has undergone some transfomations. Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, and Kathy Bates also star, and here’s the synopsis:

The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.

Daniel Stiepleman, nephew of Ginsberg, penned the screenplay for On The Basis Of Sex. Focus Features also dropped this poster of a super-sized RBG lounging against the Supreme Court building like a total boss. The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.