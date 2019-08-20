In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Damon Herriman opened up about the fact that he plays two different versions of the convicted murderer Charles Manson in two different titles. The first, of course, is Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster nostalgia film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, while the latter is the second season of Netflix’s Minderhunter series. The latter, by virtue of being a show, features much more of Herriman’s portrayal, this time when the cult leader older, while his stint in the former is much shorter.

As the actor explained to EW, though, Tarantino apparently filmed a lot of additional scenes with his Manson that were ultimately cut from its theatrical release:

For me, it was fairly evident where the differences lie. The tonal thing you get from the script: Mindhunter was very much a drama, OUATH obviously has that Tarantino tone. And we did shoot a little more than what’s in the film. He did cut quite a lot out of the film. The stuff I got to do in that was lighter and more of a fun tone, whereas in Mindhunter, Manson is in jail and he’s bitter and he’s angry at the world.

If Herriman is right, then the fact that so much extra footage of Herriman’s performance exists lends credence to the rumors that, just as he did with The Hateful Eight, Tarantino is going to release an extended cut of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on Netflix. For Hateful Eight, the director actually recut the film, reworking it as an episodic series for Netflix subscribers.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)