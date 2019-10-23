In Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, stuntman/murderer (?) Cliff Booth plays willing second banana to actor/margarita-loving hippie hater Rick Dalton. That’s how it’s going to be at the 2020 Oscars, too: Sony is submitting Leonardo DiCaprio (Rick) for Lead Actor and Brad Pitt (Cliff) as Supporting Actor. Assuming the campaign works, this will be Leo’s sixth nomination for his (that was the best) acting (I’ve ever seen) and Pitt’s fourth. Except strong support for Margot Robbie, too.

Here’s every time all three have been nominated for an Oscar:

Leonardo DiCaprio What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (Supporting)

The Aviator (Lead)

Blood Diamonds (Lead)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Lead and Best Picture as producer)

The Revenant (Lead) Brad Pitt 12 Monkeys (Supporting)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Lead)

Moneyball (Lead and Best Picture as producer)

12 Years a Slave (Best Picture as producer)

The Big Short (Best Picture as producer) Margot Robbie I, Tonya (Lead)

Give Brandy the dog a nomination while we’re at it.

In other QT news, producer David Heyman (Harry Potter, Paddington 2) told Deadline that Hollywood is “Quentin’s most emotional film. Rick Dalton is struggling with his obsolescence, with no longer being relevant. There’s a whole melancholy around that. It’s also about an incredible friendship. And it’s also a very personal film for Quentin.”

And it may translate into Oscar glory.

(Via Deadline and IndieWire)