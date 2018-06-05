Oscar Isaac And Nick Kroll Hunt Nazis In The ‘Operation Finale’ Trailer

#Oscar Isaac #Trailers
Senior Contributor
06.05.18

Oscar Isaac and Nick Kroll don’t usually cross paths onscreen, even if Kroll does tackle some pretty tough issues in his comedy. Still, they’re united in MGM’s Operation Finale, which details the most fascinating intelligence operation post-World War II: The hunt for, and ultimate capture, of Hitler’s lieutenant Adolf Eichmann (played by Ben Kingsley.)

The Eichmann operation, where Israeli intelligence agents tracked Eichmann, who oversaw the deportation of Holocaust victims to death camps, from where he originally hid in Austria all the way to Argentina. It wasn’t that Eichmann was hard to find, not least because of his dimwit sons bragging to women about their Nazi dad, but rather that Argentina tended to reject Israel’s extradition requests. So they had to find Eichmann, figure out his routine, capture him, and smuggle him out of the country, which the trailer shows in some detail, right down to actually shooting in Argentina.

Of course, we know the ending of this movie: Eichmann was found guilty, considering the overwhelming evidence and his own confession. Eichmann’s defense was that he was “only following orders,” which is where that particular phrase comes from. So the movie will focus as much on what it took to not just leave the guy in a field with his throat open as it is about how he was brought to justice in the first place. We’ll see how they handle that particular dilemma September 21st.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscar Isaac#Trailers
TAGSnick krolloperation finaleoscar isaacTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 7 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP