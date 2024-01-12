When Does Oppenheimer (Finally) Come To Streaming?

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer can finally watch his award-winning historical biopic the way he truly intended: on Peacock’s streaming service.

Universal’s summer blockbuster starring Cillian Murphy as the “father of the atomic bomb” lingered in theaters for months, eventually amassing a staggering box office haul before its window closed. From there, the film was available to buy in physical form as per Nolan’s preference. But, with awards season heating up, the studio likely wants to drum up support and excitement for its Oscar contender which is why the film is finally finding its streaming home on Peacock.

Oppenheimer is set to begin streaming exclusively on the platform on February 16th, just a month before the Academy Awards take place. And, once fans have watched (or likely re-watched) Murphy and company build a mass weapon of destruction on their small screens, they can take in the rest of Nolan’s prolific filmography. That’s because a large swath of the director’s work is also coming to Peacock beginning February 1st. Audiences can stream films like Dunkirk, Inception, Memento, and Nolan’s Batman trilogy on the platform at the start of the month. Obviously, Nolan would want you to own physical copies of these works of art but as long as you’re appreciating Alden Ehrenreich’s masterclass in petty one-liners somehow, that counts as a win for cinema.