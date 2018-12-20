Getty Image

It’s hardly a secret that Disney and Marvel Studios are pushing hard for the critically acclaimed and widely beloved Black Panther to earn a Best Picture nomination in next year’s Academy Awards. If the chances weren’t already looking good, now they’re even better because Oprah Winfrey threw her endorsement behind the film this week — effectively giving it the “Oprah bump,” if you will.

At an event at the the London West Hollywood hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday night, Oprah raved about the “game-changing” film before an audience of over 100 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Recalling an email she sent to her longtime friend and Disney chief Bob Iger, Winfrey called the movie “a phenomenon in every way, on every level,” and that it makes her tear up to think that “little black children will grow up with ‘Wakanda forever.'” And she was just getting started with her praise from there.