No One Apparently Wants To Host The Oscars, But Social Media Has Some Gritty Ideas

12.04.18 1 hour ago

Getty/Shutter/Sony/Uproxx

Last year’s Oscars telecast was predictable for many reasons. For starters, there weren’t too many surprises in terms of who won — and who didn’t win — trophies that night. What’s more, ratings for the annual Academy Awards telecast has been gradually, though consistently, decreasing without any respite on the horizon. (Unless, of course, they release a tiger into the theater.) So it comes as no surprise that, between increasingly poor viewing numbers and massive flubs, producers are having trouble securing a host.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Donna Gigliotti has yet to name a master of ceremonies for the late February 2019 telecast. The most likely reasons for this include those mentioned above, as well as a myriad of possible other problems known only to Gigliotti, the Academy, ABC, and others with a significant investment in the next broadcast’s success. Even so, the point remains that the 2019 Oscars ceremony doesn’t have a host in the cards, and that’s a problem.

Unless, of course, you’re extremely online. Hence why social media has had no problem issuing a slew of silly suggestions for who might best adopt the Oscars host mantle from 2018’s Jimmy Kimmel. Many are predictably nominating themselves for the job, but a few heroes are coming up with some rather fantastic options for Gigliotti and company. For example, there’s the comedian Patton Oswalt, a man so knowledgeable about movies that he’s written several books about them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionsOSCARSOscars 2019Twittertwitter reactions

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP