Oscar Isaac’s Glorious Space Beard In The ‘Dune’ Trailer Is Bringing The Social Media Spice

In theory, Timothée Chalamet is the star of Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Dune, but you wouldn’t know it by the reactions to the newest trailer because people are all about one thing and one thing only: Oscar Isaac‘s beard. Almost immediately after the new trailer dropped on Thursday morning, social media started thirsting over Isaac’s look as Duke Leto Atreides when the latest Dune preview gave them even more chances to screengrab his space beard. Man, are they here for it.

Here’s just a taste of the reactions on Twitter, where Isaac is already being hailed as a “bearded space DILF,” which is one of the internet’s highest honors, or something that people just came up with today after being beguiled by them whiskers.

Of course, the beard love shouldn’t arrive as a total surprise as people we’re already going to town on the Dune character posters that were released earlier in the week. Case in point, one intrepid Twitter user changed Isaac’s character name to simply “Daddy,” and it plays.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune rides a sandworm into theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

