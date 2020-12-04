Oscar Issac has been extremely busy lately, but apparently he’s adding video game espionage to his to-do list. The Star Wars actor is slated to infiltrate your TV thanks to HBO Max snagging Dune, but according to reports he’s interested in helming a legendary video game franchise as well.

As reported by Deadline, Issac will take the role of Solid Snake in a Metal Gear Solid movie.

Sony’s long awaited Metal Gear Solid adaptation looks to have gained some major momentum as sources tell Deadline that Oscar Isaac is attached to play Solid Snake in the Jordan Vogt-Roberts film. The movie is currently in development at Sony Pictures with Vogt-Roberts on board to direct. The film is based on the Metal Gear Solid video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.

The Kojima classic is one of gaming’s most famous series, with more than three decades of games and spinoffs. Landing Issac for the role is something of a triumph for Vogt-Roberts, who went through a not-so-secret courtship with Issac to play Snake over the years. As Variety noted, in 2019 he said on Twitter that “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” when it came to casting after Issac himself told IGN he’d like to play Snake and a fan put together a movie poster featuring Issac.

THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA: To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but.. Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019

As Deadline noted, Issac will star in both Dune and The Card Counter in the coming months and is involved in Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina comic adaptation. There are also some projects still in motion, though the MGS adaptation will reportedly take top priority for him as Hollywood attempts to resume production during a still-ongoing pandemic.

Even as the industry slowly gets back into production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Isaac has been busy setting his future slate in recent months. He is set to star in HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel’s Moon Knight for Disney+.

That’s a lot of Issac in the entertainment world of the future, but it seems his top priority in all this is learning how to sneak around unnoticed in empty cardboard boxes. It’s an important skill to have, especially after all the press he’ll have to do to promote these works.