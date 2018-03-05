The 2018 Oscars: All The Winners

03.04.18 4 hours ago 7 Comments

Awards season reaches its official apex with the 2018 Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the first Academy Awards of the post-Harvey Weinstein climate, which will undoubtedly bring some tense moments, particularly given how some red carpet stars reportedly planned to avoid Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Not only that, but three Weinstein accusers — Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra — will present an award together, and tradition will be broken with the Best Actress award being presented by women due to alegations against Casey Affleck. In other words, there’s liable to be more discussion surrounding the broadcast’s climate than the films themselves. Regardless of the seriousness that may prevail, please enjoy our live coverage this evening, and see all of the winners so far below (with winners highlighted in bold).

Actor In A Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Makeup And Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Beauty And The Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape Of Water
Victoria & Abdul

Documentary (Feature)
Icarus
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Last Man In Aleppo
Strong Island

Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design
The Shape Of Water
Beauty And The Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk

Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body And Soul
The Square

Actress In A Supporting Role
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water

Short Film (Animated)
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolving Rhymes

Animated Feature Film
Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet Of The Apes

Film Editing
Dunkirk
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary (Short Subject)
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Edith+Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Short Film (Live Action)
The Silent Child
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote/All Of Us

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
The Big Sick
Ladybird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water

Music (Original Score)
The Shape Of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Music (Original Song)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“Mighty River”
“Mystery Of Love”
“Stand Up For Something”
“This Is Me”

Directing
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Actor In A Leading Role
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress In A Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture
The Shape Of Water
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

