The Oscars Plan To Honor Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death

Tributes have poured in from all around the world after the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The basketball world is still in shock, with former teammates breaking down on live TV and the Lakers postponing a game against the Clippers in Los Angeles in the wake of the tragedy.

Sunday’s Grammys at Staples Center featured a tribute to Bryant as the music world mourned his loss, and now we know the film industry will do the same at the Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the Academy is planning a tribute to Bryant that will air as part of the awards ceremony early next month. However, it’s unclear just what that tribute will be.

The Oscar ceremony annually features an In Memoriam segment devoted to those in the industry who have died in the past year. It’s unclear whether the Bryant mention will be part of that block or something else. Bryant is not a member of the Academy despite his Oscar win. “We can confirm that Kobe Bryant will be acknowledged in the telecast,” the Academy said in a statement today.

Bryant’s second act after basketball was tragically cut short by his death, but not before he worked in TV and in film, winning an Oscar in 2018 for the film Dear Basketball. That would certainly qualify him for a spot in the In Memoriam segment, but perhaps given the wide scope of his impact on the world and the outpouring of grief his death has caused, something larger may be in the works.

The 92nd Oscars ceremony will air on February 9 on ABC.