Paramount

Sorry, Mark Wahlberg.

Less than a month after announcing the creation of a Best Popular Film category at the Oscars, which was immediately mocked (“I would have voted for Black Panther for Best Popular Film twice if I could have”), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already postponed the award’s debut.

The Academy announced today, following a meeting of the board of governors on Tuesday, that it is shelving the idea for the moment and will not launch the proposed new award at the next Oscar show, but it said it will continue to discuss the idea for the new award and “will examine and seek additional input regarding the new category.” The announcement explained that implementing the new award nine months into the year “created challenges for films that have already been released. The Academy did not provide any timeline for when further details about the new award might be decided. (Via)

“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years — including this year — and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”

This is bad news for 2018 films that probably won’t get nominated for Best Picture but had a shot for Best Popular Film, including Mission: Impossible — Fallout and A Quiet Place, but great news for next year’s Detective Pikachu. Anything less than a full Oscars sweep would be a disappointment.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)