In celebration of China’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Netflix has released a new trailer for Over the Moon, an animated movie about a young girl who builds a rocket ship to visit the moon goddess, Chang’e. The gorgeous-looking film is directed by Disney icon Glen Keane — who brought to animated life Elliott the Dragon in Pete’s Dragon, Professor Ratigan (a top-five Disney villain) in The Great Mouse Detective, Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the Beast in Beauty and the Beast, as well as the titular characters in Aladdin and Pocahontas — and written by Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give), who died in 2018.

“She had written this script as a love letter to her daughter and her husband with a very wonderful message about what happens when you lose someone, that the love that you share lasts forever,” producer Peilin Chou said about Wells’ screenplay. “It was something she really wanted her daughter to have and know.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Over the Moon, featuring the voices of Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, Irene Tsu, Clem Cheung, Conrad Ricamora, and Sandra Oh, premieres on Netflix on October 23.