In 2005, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn teamed up for the comedy Wedding Crashers and it was an unexpectedly huge hit. Now it’s 2021, and Wilson and Vaughn are 52 and 51 years old, respectively, and they’re still talking about making a sequel.

Rumors of a second Wedding Crashers first sprung up almost immediately after the original movie took in a tidy sum of nearly $210 million in U.S. theaters. According to Variety, the “rumors” became more than that a few times over the years—first in 2014, when director David Dobkin mentioned that he was working on an idea for a sequel that somehow also “involved Daniel Craig in a Speedo.”

Two years later, co-star Isla Fisher mentioned the possibility of a second film during an appearance on the Today show. Now, Wilson—who is currently promoting his role in the new Loki series—seemed to indicate that the sequel could be getting closer to a greenlight.

“Some people are saying that ‘You guys are going to be going in August,’ and that’s not right,” Wilson told Variety. However, he did confirm that Dobkin “has been working on something” and “talking with Vince,” but that’s about as far as they’ve gotten so far.

Which means that fans of the buddy-comedy will likely have a while to wait to see where Wilson and Vaughn’s characters, John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, are today. (And how that maple syrup conglomerate worked out for them.) But first, they have to come up with an idea they all agree works.

“If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good,” Wilson said. “But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”

Now, about Daniel Craig in a Speedo…

