After becoming just the first film since Avatar to hold the top spot at the box office for five consecutive weeks, Black Panther finally gave up the top spot, falling to number two with weekend with a still robust $17.5 million in its sixth weekend. With $631 million, Black Panther also becomes the highest grossing Marvel movie in America and takes fifth place all time. With over $630 million, Black Panther is also poised to go as high as the third highest grossing movie in North America ever if it can surpass the $659 million take of Titanic. If Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. are hanging it up after the Infinity Wars movies, Chadwick Boseman might also be the perfect choice to lead The Avengers moving ahead.

Knocking Black Panther off its perch at the top this weekend was Pacific Rim: Uprising, which comes in with a relatively disappointing $28 million on a whopping $150 million budget. That is short of the $37 million debut of its predecessor Pacific Rim, which went on to make $101 million at the American box office. However, the good news for director Steven S. DeKnight, who took over from Guillermo Del Toro, is that Pacific Rim played very well internationally, earning 75 percent of its gross overseas. Expect Uprising to do similarly well outside of America, especially in China, where the appetite for a monsters vs. robots movie will have probably grown since the first film back in 2013 — in fact, Uprising has already earned $120 million overseas, with more than half of that coming from China.

One film that is absolutely not disappointing at the box office is the surprise faith-based hit I Can Only Imagine, which added more than 600 theaters this weekend and fell only 20 percent off last week’s third-place opening. With $13.7 million, I Can Only Imagine has now earned nearly $40 million in ten days, good for 13th all-time among Christian films. The film, which is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, is also benefitting from solid word of mouth, having scored a rare A+ on Cinemascore. For filmmaker brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, it is their second A+ Cinemascore (after Woodlawn), allowing them to join the ranks of only a few two-timers, including the likes of Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis. It’s also only the fourth A+ Cinemascore for a Christian film. With only a $7 million budget, I Can Only Imagine is already profitable after only 10 days of release.