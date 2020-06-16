Hulu and NEON landed the rights to the Andy Samberg- and Cristin Milioti-starring comedy Palm Springs for $17,500,000.69, a Sundance Film Festival record, beating the previous title-holder by 69 cents. Nice. Also nice: the reviews for the movie. Our own Mike Ryan called it “absolutely fantastic,” while Roger Ebert‘s Brian Tallerico added, “A wildly entertaining entry in a genre that is on life support lately, the romantic comedy.”

Directed by Max Barbakow and produced by the Lonely Island, Palm Springs finds Nyles and Sarah, played by the utterly charming Brooklyn Nine-Nine and How I Met Your Mother stars, stuck in a loop on their friends’ wedding day. It’s the “spiritual cousin” of Groundhog Day mixed with the irreverent, silly humor of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and unlike most high-concept comedies, it actually looks funny.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Palm Springs, which also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher, premieres on Hulu and in select drive-ins on July 10.