Bleecker Street

In order to truly appreciate the artistry that goes into a successful adaptation, sometimes it helps to see a more artless one. You don’t think about that elusive “X” factor that makes some tales compelling until it’s suddenly missing. Papillon is one of those movies. On the surface it has all the ingredients for a successful film — dramatic events, exotic locations, handsome actors — and yet in some subtle yet ultimately obvious way, it just doesn’t work.

The bestselling French memoir on which it was based (which was also adapted into a Steve McQueen movie in the ’70s) was written by Henri “Papillon” Charrière, who survived incarceration on a penal colony on French Guiana in the 30s, and has been called “the greatest adventure story of all time.”

I don’t doubt it based on the plotline, and, if nothing else, the film made me want to read the book. But this adaptation, directed by Danish filmmaker Michael Noer (I liked his crime film Northwest a few years back) and adapted by Aaron Guzikowski (Contraband), essentially defines the wide gulf between “stuff happening” and “story.”

All aspiring screenwriters should watch Papillon, in order to understand why character is so much more important than plot. Charlie Hunnam plays the titular Papillon, aka “Papi,” and if there’s one role Hunnam’s famously wonky accent is right for, it’s that of a Frenchman speaking English for a movie. Instead of taking care to introduce Papi, the script seems to think it can get us to care about him through the sheer speed of things happening. In fact, it took at least 30 minutes of screen time before I realized that “Papi” was short for “Papillon,” and that he was called Papillon because of the butterfly tattoo on his neck — “Papillon” being the word for “butterfly” in French (which, again these characters never speak). Confusing, no? Also, why does his nickname have a nickname?

An underworld figure in the gangsters and molls world of swingin’ 1931 Paris, “Papi” is a safe cracker we never see crack safes, who gets framed for a murder we don’t see, by a guy we meet for five seconds. He gets sent to French Guiana without so much as a shot of a courtroom. Other than the bare-breasted showgirls and tootin’ big band horns in the opening montage, we know nothing of this man or the cultural context in which these events take place. Who is this guy? Who is framing him and why?