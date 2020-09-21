The “All Time Domestic Box Office” list is mostly full of the films you’d expect to be on there. Star Wars, Marvel, James Cameron movies about Leonardo DiCaprio drawing nude ladies and blue cat-aliens, sequels, franchises, etc. But there’s one title that stands out: The Passion of the Christ, which despite coming out 14 years ago (and being about the grisly death of Jesus Christ) is still the 47th highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. It was as high as seventh at one point, but now it fits between Spider-Man 2 and The Secret Life of Pets with $370.7 million, plus an extra $251.5 million internationally. Disgraced-yet-still working director Mel Gibson has talked for years about making a sequel to the cultural sensation (it’s also the top-grossing rated-R movie in North America, barely edging out Deadpool). Well, apparently he’s writing the goddamn, I mean, damn thing, and it’s going to be the “biggest film in world history.”

“Mel Gibson just sent me [the] third draft. It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history,” actor Jim Caviezel, a.k.a. Jesus, told Breitbart News (uh oh) via Yahoo. I can’t believe Caviezel of all people broke the most important commandment: thou shalt not covet the title of world’s biggest film.

Gibson previously called The Resurrection “a very big subject and it needs to be looked at, because we don’t wanna just do a simple rendering of it. I mean, we can all read what happened, but in order to really experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it’s about is gonna take some doing.”

You might even call this his………… Passion project.

(Via Yahoo!)