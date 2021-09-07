The first Aquaman movie arrived in 2018 with no shortage of scenery chewing performances (Willem Dafoe and, yes, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II), all of which were eclipsed up by the charisma and hair of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. The same goes for Patrick Wilson, who portrays Orm/Ocean Master and the half-brother to Aquaman. Orm didn’t fare so well at the end of the first film; he was defeated by Aquamomoa and Amber Heard’s Mera before being exiled and imprisoned in a desert setting.

Let’s just say that the years have been transformative for Orm, and the same goes for Patrick Wilson, who generally manages to look suave and polished in every role, but not for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Director James Wan revealed a photo of Wilson, all shredded and bearded-up to the max (while “stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression”). You might do a double (or even a triple) take for this one.

A whole lot of iron pumping has happened in lockdown mode to prep for this sequel. Orm will undoubtedly do some kind of battle with Arthur again, and Jason Momoa already showed off his thigh-highlighting battle suit for the sequel as well. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II and Amber Heard have yet to post their jacked-costume selves, but it’s gotta be coming soon, since they both posted some workout evidence ahead of camera time.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive on December 16, 2022.