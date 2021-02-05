With both Marvel and Star Wars returning to the pop culture forefront thanks to their increasing presence on Disney+ with WandaVision and The Mandalorian, respectively, it’s fair to ask if the two massive properties will ever have a crossover event in attempt to absolutely melt nerds’ minds. Heck, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is literally working on a Star Wars movie of his own, so it’s not like the potential isn’t there. However, when asked if the MCU and the galaxy far, far away might collide, the usually secretive Feige didn’t hesitate to shoot the idea down. Via Yahoo!:

“If you’d ask me if anything we’re talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would’ve said, ‘I don’t think so,’” Feige tells us during a recent interview promoting yet another one of his MCU coups, the Disney+ TV spinoff WandaVision. But wait for the BUT. “But I really don’t think so,” he quickly adds. “I don’t think there’s any reason for it.”

Naturally, Feige even entertaining the question surfaced on Twitter, where people couldn’t help but recall Patton Oswalt’s hilariously infamous filibuster scene on Parks and Recreation. Te spent eight full minutes riffing on an idea for a massive Marvel/Star Wars film saga. (In a prescient move, Oswalt predicted that Disney would get the rights back to the X-Men half a decade before it happened.) As a prolific Twitter user and Marvel junkie, it didn’t take long for Oswalt to see the Feige news, and he offered the only response he could: “Eh, I tried.”

On an interesting note, while fielding the MCU crossover question, Feige actually cited Oswalt’s epic rant during the Yahoo! interview and said, “That is probably as close as we’ll ever get.”

You can watch the full Parks and Recreation scene below:

(Via Patton Oswalt on Twitter, Yahoo)