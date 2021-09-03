Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the biggest new releases to make its debut on a streaming service when it debuted Christmas Day on HBO Max. The film didn’t have the best box office showing for a number of reasons, starting with a pandemic and its simultaneous release on a streaming service.

The film’s director, Patty Jenkins, has publicly called that release after a lengthy delay “heartbreaking,” and that apparently wasn’t the only criticism of streaming and movies made for that platform. Jenkins spoke at length about Wonder Woman and the current state of movies, and she had much more to say about movies that were meant for streaming first.

The Los Angeles Times detailed her comments from CinemaCon earlier in the week, and one comment that went viral on Thursday night described movies meant for streaming debuts as looking “fake.”

“All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I’m sorry, they look like fake movies to me,” Jenkins said. “I don’t hear about them, I don’t read about them. It’s not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness.”

Seeing a huge blockbuster filmed in IMAX get pushed to HBO Max due to global catastrophe can’t be easy, but the comments may come across to some as sour grapes. There is certainly a difference in quality for some movies made exclusively for streaming, of course, but that’s not been the case with HBO Max releases thanks to Warners. Still, Jenkins certainly caused a stir as her comments made the rounds once again on Thursday.

