Back in 2011, Patty Jenkins was set to become the first woman to direct a Marvel movie when she signed a deal for Thor 2 after director Kenneth Branagh opted not to return for the sequel. The decision was reportedly made at the urging of Natalie Portman, who wanted to see more female voices brought to the MCU, so it was a shock when Jenkins abruptly left the project citing “creative differences.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Jenkins opens up about the decision to walk away from the sequel, which ultimately became Thor: The Dark World, and how she believes directing a film she didn’t believe could’ve been devastating to her career.

“I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing. I think it would have been a huge deal—it would have looked like it was my fault. It would’ve looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.’ That was the one time in my career where I really felt like, Do this with [another director] and it’s not going to be a big deal. And maybe they’ll understand it and love it more than I do.” The director shook her head. “You can’t do movies you don’t believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that I could. But it wouldn’t have proved anything if I didn’t succeed. I don’t think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I’m super grateful.”

Following her departure, Marvel quickly secured Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor who guided The Dark World into theaters, only for it to be regarded as one of the less stellar installments in the MCU. Jenkins, on the other hand, went over to the competition and delivered DC Comics a mammoth blockbuster with 2017’s Wonder Woman, and it’s upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984 looks poised to do the same. Had she stuck with the Thor sequel and been blamed for its lackluster performance, there’s a very good chance she would’ve never had the opportunity to catapult Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to superstardom.

Clearly, Jenkins made the right call.

(Via Vanity Fair)