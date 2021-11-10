A new Sexiest Man Alive has been named, which unfortunately means previous winners Matthew McConaughey, Denzel Washington, and Chris Hemsworth are all dead. They had a good run. Anyway, People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 is none other than Paul Rudd, a choice that’s impossible to argue with. I love Paul Rudd. You love Paul Rudd. Everyone loves Paul Rudd, who’s been in too many good things to name all of them.

But here’s a few: Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, a bunch of Marvel movies, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and They Came Together. He was also an all-time great guest on Conan.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” Rudd told People. He joked about how his friends are going to give him “so much grief” for his sexy title, but he’s hoping to “finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.” Rudd continued:

“And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

I look forward to adding PaulRuddSexyPonder.gif to my collection. People‘s choice was celebrated across social media…

tell me what’s better than Paul Rudd saying he’s gonna use his title as SEXIEST MAN ALIVE to “be on a lot more yachts” pic.twitter.com/D9UMzOabJ3 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2021

I've been in love with Paul Rudd since 1995, so yeah, he deserves that win pic.twitter.com/reT104ZmXO — missa ✪ (@missapea) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd wins People’s Sexiest Man Alive, using this photo of him from either 1994, 2002, 2010 or 2021. pic.twitter.com/6VQkkKXhff — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 10, 2021

this is the way https://t.co/VeuynfeJkZ — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 10, 2021

so true god bless https://t.co/gPE0zOqLpG — lena / kit❤️‍🔥 (@PEARLFOUNTAlN) November 10, 2021

If I had to lose out to someone, I’m happy it’s Paul. https://t.co/10J90Ru8ql — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 10, 2021

yeah… i’m gonna need a copy https://t.co/u1kkxK5piE — lauren (@laurengoldst) November 10, 2021

… but while everyone loves Rudd, he wasn’t considered the frontrunner. The New York Post‘s Page Six reported last week that Chris Evans, America’s Ass himself, was going to be named Sexiest Man Alive. He wasn’t. And his fans are not pleased.

I love Paul Rudd. Doesn't everyone? But how can he be the "Sexiest Man Alive" when @ChrisEvans exists? — MrsFeek, JD, (she/her) (@allison_fiecke) November 10, 2021

I love Paul Rudd,but once again, Chris Evans has been robbed…. Except this time I was LIED TO about it 😤😤😤 https://t.co/P9UbroDRNz — Kimberly Ann (@star_princess31) November 10, 2021

Don’t get me wrong, Paul Rudd is good looking, but how the HELL has Chris Evans not been named sexiest man alive yet??? Are the voters blind?! — Emma (@DelcoEmma) November 10, 2021

Several Marvel men have held the Sexiest Man Alive title and not one of them is the actual sexiest man: Chris Evans. — Kathy (@leafsweetie) November 10, 2021

Oh the devastation!! @ChrisEvans you are forever my sexiest person alive ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7k8wiEGHq — Forever clumsy (@MehtaVyoma) November 10, 2021

So the other day they just straight up lied when they said that Chris Evans was gon be sexiest man alive this year. Like I love Paul but I- pic.twitter.com/jxBfNTUNFr — 𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝘼 𝙣 𝙜 𝙚 𝙡 🌸🕊🦢 (@TaraAng1111) November 10, 2021

chris evans isn't the sexiest man alive 🧍🏻 pic.twitter.com/uCHvndnzQC — kaeden | eternals spoilers (@fruityelsa) November 10, 2021

and the People's 2021 sexiest man alive is… not chris evans pic.twitter.com/jdRBT22FQq — tess ☽ (@evanstanwhore) November 10, 2021

The way I’m actually sobbing right now because I will never see a Chris Evans photo shoot for sexiest man alive — valerie 18 (@tourvalerie) November 10, 2021

My condolences. For everyone else, here’s Rudd on Colbert.