Getty Image / Blue Fox Entertainment

Paul Scheer (The League, Veep) knows no limits when it comes to piling on the projects, and it’s honestly impossible to imagine how the comedian finds time to juggle such an array of TV projects and web series with film appearances, podcasting efforts, and keeping himself grounded through family life. Although most of his projects lend themselves to lightheartedness, his upcoming film, Summer ’03, visits a slightly darker subject and emerges as a coming-of-age tale with a spin seldom seen on screens large or small.

In the film, Scheer plays Ned, the father of a teenage girl (Joey King), who receives two jaw-dropping pieces of information (one being about blowjobs) alongside her grandmother’s deathbed. Ned’s subsequent visit with his mother unleashes an even more massive ruckus, and although the film is also deeply funny, these characters embark upon very heartbreaking journeys. Summer ’03 is a beautifully rendered film, albeit one filled with agonizing life lessons.

Scheer was gracious enough to speak with us about the project. He also got real on the subject of deathbed confessions and revealed a little secret, which might be great life advice, in the conversation below.

Summer ’03 is a film that gets down to immediate business. Grandma drops these awful, fiery truth bombs on her deathbed and flatlines, leaving chaos in her wake. It’s a highly dramatized spin on extended hospital vigils, but do you think the story is relatable?

I don’t know if it’s relatable as much as, well, I’ll say this: the story’s actually true. The story is based on something that actually happened to the director, Becca Gleason, and that’s why the whole script was made. And that’s one of the reasons why I kind of related to it. The fact you have these people in your lives, these grandparents, these aunts, these uncles, the ones that you always know are a kind of pain in the ass. And you feel like they’re out to get you, and so I think I related to that element of it. I think that the idea of her dropping these truth bombs on everybody — I’ve never experienced that — but I definitely feel like there are people in your family (at least I do) that are trying to always mix it up. And the older they get, the less inhibitions they have, so they are more ready to tell you what’s what.

I actually watched this movie a few days after having a totally random conversation with a friend about deathbed confessions. We concluded that they’re ultimately a selfish act. Would you agree?

[Laughs.] You know what, I feel like, “Why not go out with a bang?” I mean, you’re correct, it is a little selfish, but I think when you get older, you lose these inhibitions, and you’re right, you don’t get to be there to watch people [deal with the fallout], but I think maybe you save the deathbed confessions for the people that you don’t like? Maybe that should be the caveat. People who need some comeuppance, but yes. It is a wimpy way out, you gotta be there to watch people squirm.

The film’s trailer isn’t subtle. It aims squarely at the blowjob demographic when grandma talks to Joey King’s character. Were you prepared for that when you read the script?

That deathbed confession happened so early that I was like, “Whoa!” And that’s what kind of got me into the film even more. I thought it was such a fun idea. And it’s such a crazy thing to tell a 16-year-old girl, and that immediately brought me in. When you’re reading these scripts, a lot of the time, you see the same stuff. It’s like these dramedies, of a bunch of people in their 30s in a summer house, and [they’re] like, “Oh, I don’t love my wife” or “I’m not ready to have kids, I’m still a kid at heart!” This just felt so different, and I also just love that it was a coming-of-age story that was told in a very different way, a very female perspective that I feel like I don’t get to see that much.

Your character, arguably, receives the worst confession of all, right?

Look, my character is seemingly the most loved by this woman, his mother, and she tells him that his father is not his father. That it’s somebody else. And that is the worst possible thing you could ever hear, so what essentially happens is that each one of these confessions spirals out a member of the family. And so I feel like for me, it was really fun to play a dad who was just growing unhinged inside while acting like, “I’m fine, I’m fine.” And I could really relate to the idea of, “Okay, I get it,” but also unraveling, too.