Picture, if you will, Maya Rudolph coming home after a long day at work saying “bubble bath.” Waiting for her is her long-time partner Paul Thomas Anderson, their four kids, and a Marvel movie. That’s a typical night at the Rudolph / PTA household, based on an interview with the Oscar-nominated (but somehow never Oscar-winning!) filmmaker.

When asked by Variety what movies he’s enjoyed recently, Thomas Anderson replied, “Shang-Chi was good fun. There’s a terrific energy about it, but I also live in a Marvel-obsessed household, so continuing the journey of these Marvel stories is exciting to us.” He also said that he liked Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage and Titane, one of the best movies of the year. He expanded on his feelings for the Julia Ducournau film:

“Proceed with caution: I have no idea how to recommend it, because it’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. I don’t know entirely how I feel about it, but, my God, you are in the hands of a real filmmaker. I was holding on tight for dear life, and that is a terrific feeling.”

PTA was also quizzed on whether he thinks Daniel Day-Lewis, who he worked with on There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread, will come out of retirement. “We can all get together and hope he’ll come back. Wouldn’t it be great? When Phantom Thread came out, I was asked about it a lot, and I feel the same way now that I did then. Yes, I’m greedy like everybody else. I want more Daniel Day-Lewis performances,” he said. “But I also think he’s given us more than enough, and we should stop being so greedy. He’s the king.”

Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie, Licorice Pizza, comes out this month.

