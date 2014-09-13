Paul Walker’s Daughter Posted A Touching Photo On His Birthday

Getty Image

Paul Walker is gone but not forgotten. On Friday, his 15-year-old daughter Meadow posted this photo to Instagram on what would have been her father’s 41st birthday. “Happy Birthday”, she wrote. “I love you.”

Paul Walker’s brother Cody shared this message on Facebook.

This day is a bittersweet one. Today I’m reminded how much I miss you. But at the same time, this day is also a reminder of how many years of memories, adventures, lessons and love I was lucky enough to share with you. Today is a celebration of all of those years. I always knew you were a pretty awesome brother, but these last months have shown me how awesome of an example you were for the entire world. Thank you for always and for continuing to be the best role model a brother could ask for. Happy Birthday, bro. I love and miss you.

Fast and Furious co-star Ludacris also added his thoughts on Instagram, posting a photo of Walker on a humanitarian trip.

Paul Walker died on Nov. 30th, 2013 after the Porsche his friend Roger Rodas was driving spun of control, crashing into a concrete light pole. The car was being used for Walker’s charity, Reach Out Worldwide, in an event to help victims of Typhoon Haiyan. The charity is still going strong today.