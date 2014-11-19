People Magazine Has Named Chris Hemsworth The Next Sexiest Man Alive

11.19.14 9 Comments

Well People Magazine has named their newest Sexiest Man Alive and it was not Chris Pratt as many would have hoped. Instead we got another Marvel actor: Chris Hemsworth. Thor is the sexiest man alive.

Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on the air and allowed the audience to try to guess who the mystery gent would be, eventually leading them to guess Hemsworth. After a few guesses, including one involving body hair, we got our big reveal and a look at the cover:

I can almost hear Nicholas Sparks slamming his fingers into his keyboard, trying to write a story for that photo to star in. Oh well, at least it isn’t Adam Devine.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live / WCVB-TV)

