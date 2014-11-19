People Magazine Has Named Chris Hemsworth The Next Sexiest Man Alive

Well People Magazine has named their newest Sexiest Man Alive and it was not Chris Pratt as many would have hoped. Instead we got another Marvel actor: Chris Hemsworth. Thor is the sexiest man alive.
Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on the air and allowed the audience to try to guess who the mystery gent would be, eventually leading them to guess Hemsworth. After a few guesses, including one involving body hair, we got our big reveal and a look at the cover:
I can almost hear Nicholas Sparks slamming his fingers into his keyboard, trying to write a story for that photo to star in. Oh well, at least it isn’t Adam Devine.
(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live / WCVB-TV)
I would also have been shocked at an Adam Devine pick
All his songs sound the same but he is great in Workaholics.
Much appreciated.
Perhaps it’s because I have a mancrush on Hemsworth, but I would think it was easy to guess who it was based on his arms
Dammit, runner-up again.
When asked how he bulked up for his iconic role as Thor, Hemsworth replied “I couldn’t have done it without my workout partners Henry, Gabe, and Harry. That’s right, a few sessions with the HGH crew was all I needed.”
“Oh, and steroids,” Hemsworth added. “Lots and lots of steroids.”
So Hemsworth decided to celebrate by getting the same haircut as the lead singer of Collective Soul?
That awful haircut makes him look like a busted up Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
Also, Chris Pratt was fucking robbed. That slow shot of his orange bodday in Guardians of the Galaxy made my eyes pop out of my head. Pee-wee style.