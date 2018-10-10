Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It earned an outstanding $700 million at the box office, making the Andy Muschietti-directed “can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me” creep-fest the highest-grossing horror film of all-time. Paramount Pictures hopes to find a similar amount of financial success with another movie based on a Stephen King novel.

King published Pet Sematary in 1983, and six years later, it was turned into a moderately terrifying movie (which I watched when I was way too young — I’m still wary of high-speed trucks), followed by a terrible sequel. Now it’s being remade with Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer behind the camera, and a script from Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train), and based on the trailer above, the new Pet Sematary is going for A Quiet Place meets creepy kids meets evil cats (so, every cat) vibe. Plus, John Lithgow as Jud Crandall. That’s good casting.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary, which also stars Jason Clarke, opens on April 5, 2019.