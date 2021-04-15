Pete Davidson Is a Punk Rocker — or at least he’s playing one.

The SNL star has been cast in Netflix’s I Slept with Joey Ramone, based on the memoir of the same name from the Ramones legend’s brother, Mickey Leigh. According to Variety, the biopic “will chronicle the life and times of the legendary musician — born Jeffrey Ross Hyman in 1951 — who cofounded the group in Queens, New York in 1974 and went on to change the sound of rock music by stripping it down to Chuck Berry-level basics (but played twice as fast).” It probably won’t cover “Censorshit,” but it should. Davidson wrote the script with Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence), who will also direct.

“When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

I Slept with Joey Ramone is being made with cooperation from Ramone’s estate, so hopefully it will be able to use actual Ramones songs, not legally-distinct covers. No one needs to hear your high school band butchering their way through “Beat on the Brat.”

(Via Variety)