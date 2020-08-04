In 2018, with another, more contested season of Game of Thrones still ahead of him, Peter Dinklage appeared in a most un-Tyrion production: a new stage version of Cyrano de Bergerac, which took Edmond Rostand’s classic play and reimagined it as a musical. He even did it without the iconic fake nose. Up till now, only those who got tickets to its run at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut were able to see Dinklage’s work. But that will change: As per Deadline, the Cyrano musical with Dinklage is being made into a movie.

The film will be directed by Joe Wright, of the 2005 Pride & Prejudice with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, Atonement, and His Darkest Hour, as well as the much-delayed The Woman in the Window. Joining Dinklage will be The Girl on the Train’s Haley Bennett, who played the role of Roxanne, the woman beloved by Cyrano, but who Cyrano assumes will reject him because of his deformity. Instead, he lends his services to helping a more a more classically attractive man woo the woman he loves.

Dinklage’s career has been as vibrant post-Games of Thrones as it was before and during it, being one of the few actors with dwarfism who’s been able to regularly get roles that aren’t defined by his abnormality. Hell, he’s even reuniting with fellow GoT alum Jason Momoa for a movie in which he’ll play Abraham Van Helsing, famed Dracula vampire hunter. Even that, though, isn’t as exciting as him playing one of stage and screen’s great frustrated romantics.

