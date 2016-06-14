Elliott Takes Flight In The New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Pete’s Dragon’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you were left longing for more hot, fiery dragon action in this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Disney has a different kind of flying mythical beast to satisfy you in the newest trailer for Pete’s Dragon. Oakes Fegley stars as Pete, a boy whose best friend is a giant green dragon. Naturally the small-town residents don’t take too kindly to no flying beasts around here. The leader of the angry mob this time is played by Karl Urban, and he will probably and hopefully learn the error of his ways by accepting that a humongous, furry monster can actually be loving and gentle.

But in case you want a more accurate synopsis, here’s what Disney has to offer.

For years, old wood carver Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford) has delighted local children with his tales of the fierce dragon that resides deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. To his daughter, Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), who works as a forest ranger, these stories are little more than tall tales…until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley). Pete is a mysterious 10-year-old with no family and no home who claims to live in the woods with a giant, green dragon named Elliott. And from Pete’s descriptions, Elliott seems remarkably similar to the dragon from Mr. Meacham’s stories. With the help of Natalie (Oona Laurence), an 11-year-old girl whose father Jack (Wes Bentley) owns the local lumber mill, Grace sets out to determine where Pete came from, where he belongs, and the truth about this dragon.

Pete’s Dragon is directed by David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints) and flies into theaters on Aug. 12.