Disney

While Johnny Depp busies himself with promoting the Fantastic Beasts sequel and [checks notes] blockchain, Disney apparently wants to move forward with more Pirates of the Caribbean movies. From The Curse of the Black Pearl to Dead Men Tell No Tales, there have been five films so far, and Depp has been in all of them. According to a Deadline report, however, it seems Disney instead wants to reboot the franchise altogether, and they want the Deadpool writers to do it for them.

Per Deadline, Disney and executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer want the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to come in and take the reins of the rebooted franchise’s story. As for whether or not Depp (or any of the other actors and actresses who’ve appeared in one or all of the five previous entries) will reprise his role remains to be seen. Either way, as Deadline notes, it’s “not surprising” that a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is in the works, considering the fact that the franchise has “grossed north of $4.5 billion over 14 years.”

What is known, however, is that The Good Place creator Mike Schur’s favorite joke from NBC existential comedy series is that much closer to becoming a reality.

“I like it for many reasons,” he said of the joke, which lampoons the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise’s propensity for issuing sequels. “The No. 1 reason I like it is that the implication is that that’s where those movies are made, and then they’re exported up here. That’s where they come from; they’re made in hell.”

(Via Deadline)