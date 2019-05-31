Pixar’s First Look At ‘Onward’ Is Full Of Dragons, Unicorns And Elves In Panel Vans

Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured the upstart Toronto Raptors attempting to slay the proverbial dragon that is the Golden State Warriors. But Pixar took the opportunity to introduce its latest movie.

Toy Story 4 might get all the attention this summer, but Pixar’s always got something in the hopper, and it took the Finals airing on ABC to give viewers a taste of Onward. The first poster for the movie dropped on Thursday afternoon, as did waring that a first look at the film would come during Game 1.

And, indeed, near the end of the third quarter ABC gave Pixar fans their first look at what will be the animation studio’s latest work.

