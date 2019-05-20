Getty Image

Comic book movies are all the rage these days, but video game movies have historically been entirely hit or miss. Detective Pikachu, based on the Pokemon series, is the latest example of a video game-based film that gets positive ratings and saw box office success, and more films based off polygons and pixels are hitting theaters later this year.

And Sony seems set on expanding its video game movie offerings, as it reportedly is opening a Playstation-adjacent movies studio to develop some of the gaming platform’s biggest hits into feature films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment giant has started PlayStation Productions, a production company located on the Sony Pictures lot that will “mine” the console’s vast title library for potential movies.