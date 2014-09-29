Please Allow Kirsten Dunst To Demonstrate How Shallow We Are As A Society

Kirsten Dunst, in partnership with Vs Magazine, has released this short film or commercial or whatever it’s supposed to be called Aspirational, which seems to be trying to make a point about our selfie-obsessed society in which “likes” outweigh human interaction. I’m just not sure exactly what that point is. Of course Kirsten Dunst was the ideal person to approach for a video like this, being the knower of what’s best for people kind of person that she is.
Which is not to say there’s not a point to be made here. The two young women in the video, who spot Dunst and rush out to take selfies with her like she’s an animal in the zoo, represent some of the most awful people in our society right now. But unfortunately that message gets somewhat muddied in a “woe is me” kind of way, as if it’s Kirsten Dunst who alone suffers the infinite sadness of the existential struggle she contends with on a daily basis. Oh it’s real, you guys.
“Do you want to talk or anything? I mean you can ask me a question, or are you curious about anything?” Show of hands, who thinks Kirsten Dunst says this to people who stop and ask to take pictures with her? Yep, not buying it either.
I’m glad KD is doing something to stay in the public eye. Besides the selfies, I mean.
“But unfortunately that message gets somewhat muddied in a “woe is me” kind of way”
How?
How did that video bring you to that conclusion Stacey? Considering Ms. Dunst didn’t say anything to that affect?
The message seems pretty clear. People literally live for “likes”.
Aside from the ‘Uber’ plug in the beginning, it all seemed on the up and up.
It’s of no use trying to use logic in these parts, it is long forgotten and abandoned. Replaced by the supreme court of tumblr social justice
Shut the fuck up Mrs Dunst.
Is it just me or did the way these girls talk\look give anyone else flashbacks to the opening scene of the Bubble Butt music video?
I’d have said ” I loved you in Melancholia”, then i’d have tried to get a hug, cause she’s super dreamy.
She’s right, selfies are only for topless pics you upload to an unsecured iCloud account.
Point: Yeah right, if I went up to Kirsten Dunst and asked her a question, she would roll her eyes at best, curse me out at worst, and definitely make it blatantly clear that I am disturbing and bothering her.
Counterpoint: My question would be, “Can I see your boobs?”
This is the most reasonable post I’ve ever read.
i’ve never met any “big time” celebrities, but the midlevel ones i have met were all very nice and willing to have regular conversations with me. Except Hong Man Choi. His English isn’t great though so that’s understandable.
I’ve never met any celebrity that was a dick. Mostly they have to work in an industry that’s based on promotion and getting other people to like them. I’m certain most of them have bad moments but if they are a straight up dick 100% of the time, I doubt they’re getting work.
I almost watched this but then I saw Stacey Ritzen at the top and decided to pass.
I like this. Very funny.
Her naked pics shrunk my boner, so Kirsten Dunst can suck it
Fappening aint happening with those picks, but, they were surprisingly not terrible, either.